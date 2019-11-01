Police arrest suspect in sexual assaults of teens exiting SEPTA buses in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a man they say is responsible for multiple sexual assaults in Northeast Philadelphia.
Drean Tabb, 20, was taken into custody Friday by the Special Victims Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department.
On Thursday, police announced they were looking for Drean Tabb, 20, in connection with two attacks.
The first attack took place around 12:15 a.m. on October 15 on the 1200 block of Levick Street.
Police said an 18-year-old woman exited a SEPTA bus at the corner of Levick Street and Bustleton Avenue and began to walk down Levick Street when he started following her and approached her from behind.
According to investigators, he led her to a rear driveway on the 1200 block Elbridge Street where he raped her, stole her phone and then ran away.
The second incident took place around 10:30 p.m. on October 21 near the same intersection at Levick Street and Bustleton Avenue.
According to police, a 16-year-old girl had just exited a SEPTA bus when Tabb approached her from behind and pulled her jacket up over her face.
Investigators said Tabb then pulled the teen into an alleyway while telling her not to make any noise and then raped her. Officials said he then took the girl's phone and ran off in an unknown direction.
Tabb has not yet been charged with the crimes.
Police said more information with be released as it becomes available.
