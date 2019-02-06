Police in New Jersey have arrested a school bus driver for allegedly watching porn in front of children.School officials at Mills Elementary School say they were notified on Monday that two children saw their bus driver, Franck Lafortune, 64, of Burlington Township, watching porn on his cell phone before they got off the bus.Police say the bus was parked at the time.A mother of a student who was on the school bus said her child came home and said, "Frank had naked people on his phone."A letter from Shamong Township School District Superintendent Dr. Christine Vespe was sent home to parents. Among other things, Vespe wrote the principal and a counselor met with the students.Vespe says she can't comment any further on the ongoing investigation, but says the driver with Garden State Transportation has been suspended and will no longer have any involvement with the Shamong Township School District. She says the district will continue to work with law enforcement.Garden State Transportation says they cannot comment on the case.Lafortune was charged with obscenity to minors under the age of 18 and released pending a court appearance.-----