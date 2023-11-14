WATCH LIVE

Police chase ends with 5 injured after car crashes into tractor-trailer on Rt. 100 in Chester Co.

Rescue crews had to extricate the occupants of the Kia, who were pinned inside the car.

By6abc Digital Staff and Corey Davis WPVI logo
Tuesday, November 14, 2023 9:40AM
UWCHLAN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Five people were injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Chester County on Monday night.

It happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Route 100, or Pottstown Pike, in Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania.

Officials say five people were trapped in a crash after a Kia rear-ended a tractor-trailer along the roadway.

Rescue crews had to extricate the occupants of the Kia, who were pinned inside the car.

All five victims were transported to Paoli Hospital with serious injuries, police say.

As of 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Route 100 is closed in both directions from Route 113 to Worthington Drive.

