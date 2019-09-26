Homeowner fatally shoots alleged intruder after struggle over gun, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a homicide after a homeowner said he shot a man who broke into his South Philadelphia home Wednesday night.Third District officers received a call about a possible home invasion around 11 p.m.Police arrived at the home along the 2200 block of South Darien Street to find a man in the living room area near the staircase bleeding heavily from his head and body.The 22-year-old homeowner told police that the man broke into the home and a struggle between the two men ensued.Police said at least seven shots were fired.In the end, the alleged intruder was shot in the head and the homeowner suffered a graze wound to the head."What's unusual is this victim, who was pronounced dead on scene, he is wearing gloves, which is unusual for this time of year," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department. "So it's a possibility that this was a home invasion."Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle flee the scene shortly after those shots were fired.Officers pulled over the driver of the car at 5th and Pierce streets.Police said three men were inside of the car and they were interviewed by authorities at police headquarters.