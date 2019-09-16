Woman punched, robbed at South Philadelphia bus stop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for two suspects wanted for a robbery at a bus stop in South Philadelphia.
It was 5 a.m. on September 5 when cameras caught two men lurking around the 1600 block of Moore Street.
They eventually approached a 66-year-old woman who was waiting at the bus stop.
They punched her and knocked her to the ground.
They then took off with her bag.
If you have any information call Philadelphia police.
