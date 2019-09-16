Woman punched, robbed at South Philadelphia bus stop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for two suspects wanted for a robbery at a bus stop in South Philadelphia.It was 5 a.m. on September 5 when cameras caught two men lurking around the 1600 block of Moore Street.They eventually approached a 66-year-old woman who was waiting at the bus stop.They punched her and knocked her to the ground.They then took off with her bag.If you have any information call Philadelphia police.