Police identify body found in trash can in Olney

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police have identified the human remains found in a trash bin in Olney on Tuesday.

Police said the body is that of Darius Cheeseboro, 22, of East Albanus Street.

Officers were led to the scene after a teen told school officials about a body in a trash can at 6th and Rockland streets.

"We were notified by an official from a school that there was a child reporting that sometime around the Christmas break, or slightly after Christmas, she was aware of a homicide that occurred," said Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter. "I'm sure she has the information as to who was with her at the time. Apparently she was a witness to the homicide."

Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
