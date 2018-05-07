Police identify woman found dead in New Castle Co. home

NEW CASTLE CO., Del. (WPVI) --
Police have identified the woman who was found dead inside a home in New Castle County, Delaware on Monday morning.

The body of 47-year-old Oletha Willingham was discovered in the unit block of Carleton Court in the Wilton Community around 2:30 a.m.

Officers were called there for a welfare check.

Willingham died under "suspicious circumstances," investigators say.

Officers also say Willingham's 2007 black Ford Edge, with Delaware registration PC71928, is missing.

That vehicle may be with a man identified as Lynn "Deszi" Harris. Detectives are working to locate Harris, saying they are concerned for his welfare.

Lynn "Deszi" Harris and the missing Ford Edge


Anyone with information is asked to contact 302-573-2800.

