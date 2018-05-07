Police identify woman found dead in New Castle Co. home

Lynn "Deszi" Harris and the missing Ford Edge

Police have identified the woman who was found dead inside a home in New Castle County, Delaware on Monday morning.The body of 47-year-old Oletha Willingham was discovered in the unit block of Carleton Court in the Wilton Community around 2:30 a.m.Officers were called there for a welfare check.Willingham died under "suspicious circumstances," investigators say.Officers also say Willingham's 2007 black Ford Edge, with Delaware registration PC71928, is missing.That vehicle may be with a man identified as Lynn "Deszi" Harris. Detectives are working to locate Harris, saying they are concerned for his welfare.Anyone with information is asked to contact 302-573-2800.------