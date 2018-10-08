Police are investigating multiple acts of Columbus Day-related vandalism in Philadelphia.There are reports of several incidents around Columbus and Italian heritage landmarks around the city.One of the incidents occurred on the 1800 block of East Passyunk Avenue, outside the History of Italian Immigration Museum. On the pavement in spray painted white letters reads: "Columbus=Mussolini=Rizzo=Trump=Facist," accompanied by a stamp that reads "End Columbus Day."There is a second section that reads: "Italian Americans against racism, slavery, genocide, rape, stolen land."Over at Marconi Park on the 2800 block of South Broad Street, several other anti-facist and "End Columbus Day" messages were spray painted on the Christopher Columbus statue and in front of the monument's gate.The statue of Christopher Columbus at Penn's Landing was also vandalized, but crews were able to remove the spray paint.Police are currently reviewing surveillance video.So far, no word on who's responsible.-----