Police: Man shot 10 times, killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington section.The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue.Police say they were called to that location for several shots fired.When police arrived, they found a 26-year-old man shot 10 times across the body.The man, whose identity remains unknown, was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.Police say they have made an arrest.There is still no word if a weapon was recovered at this time.