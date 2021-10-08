Police: Man shot 10 times, killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue.

Police say they were called to that location for several shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a 26-year-old man shot 10 times across the body.

The man, whose identity remains unknown, was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say they have made an arrest.

There is still no word if a weapon was recovered at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)gun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chestnut Hill math teacher charged with child porn offenses
Shooting leaves 13-year-old dead, prompts school lockdown
Court orders box removed from Columbus statue; city appealing decision
Surveillance video captures Cheltenham robbery, stabbing
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise among vaccinated in Pa.
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Show More
Stolen birds returned to New Jersey pet store
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
More TOP STORIES News