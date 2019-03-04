Police: Man 'brutally executed' under bridge in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who was taking shelter from the snowstorm under a bridge in the Kensington section was shot and killed Sunday night.It happened under a train overpass at Emerald Street and Lehigh Avenue.Police said the 41-year old man was shot five times in the face and torso.He was taken to Temple University Hospital and died a short time later.Authorities are calling the shooting a brutal execution.Investigators said they are interviewing three people who witnessed the incident.-----