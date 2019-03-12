Police officer rescues 8 from burning building

GIRARD, Ohio -- An Ohio community is giving thanks for the quick thinking of one local police officer.
WKBN-TV reports, a duplex in the town of Girard burned, and the officer helped get eight people out of the building alive.
Patrolman Mathew Jamison was the first emergency responder on the scene.
In his body camera video you can see the flames as Jamison turns a corner in the upstairs apartment.
"So, he was instrumental in saving the lives I believe of those children because at that point with the smoke banking down it doesn't take long," said Luke Grunder, President of IAFF Local 1220.
Luckily no one was injured in the fire.
Officials said the building was a total loss.
