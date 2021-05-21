shooting

Man's shooting death by Milford police justified, Dept. of Justice says

By
REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- The use of deadly force following the shooting of a Milford, Delaware police officer late last year was justified, according to the Department of Justice.

On December 10, members of the First State Violent Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest 37-year-old Evelio Rivera in Rehoboth Beach.

Rivera, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was wanted for an attempted murder charge.

Investigators say Rivera opened fire, shooting Senior Corporal Timothy Webb at least six times.

A Delaware police officer who was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with a wanted fugitive at a Rehoboth Beach hotel continues to recover, authorities said Tuesday.



Webb - along with two other officers - fired their weapons, killing Rivera.

Webb survived after nearly a week in the hospital.

In findings released Friday, the Department of Justice found the task force officers' use of force was justified and necessary to protect themselves and others.

A Delaware police officer who was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with a wanted fugitive at a Rehoboth Beach hotel has been released from the hospital on Thursday.

