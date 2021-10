Man's shooting death by Milford police justified, Dept. of Justice says

EMBED >More News Videos A Delaware police officer who was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with a wanted fugitive at a Rehoboth Beach hotel continues to recover, authorities said Tuesday.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- The use of deadly force following the shooting of a Milford, Delaware police officer late last year was justified, according to the Department of Justice.On December 10, members of the First State Violent Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest 37-year-old Evelio Rivera in Rehoboth Beach.Rivera, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was wanted for an attempted murder charge.Investigators say Rivera opened fire, shooting Senior Corporal Timothy Webb at least six times.Webb - along with two other officers - fired their weapons, killing Rivera.Webb survived after nearly a week in the hospital.In findings released Friday, the Department of Justice found the task force officers' use of force was justified and necessary to protect themselves and others.