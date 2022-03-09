2 Pennsylvania state police troopers injured in Chester County crash

LOWER OXFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were injured after a crash in Chester County on Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported at 9:19 a.m. at the intersection of Baltimore Pike and University Road.
State police say the troopers were responding to a report of a burglary in progress when the driver lost control due to road conditions.
The vehicle overturned and hit a natural gas line.
Both troopers in the vehicle were taken to ChristianaCare Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
