police

2 Pennsylvania state police troopers injured in Chester County crash

State police say the troopers were responding to a report of a burglary in progress.
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News The Rush: March 9, 2022

LOWER OXFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were injured after a crash in Chester County on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at 9:19 a.m. at the intersection of Baltimore Pike and University Road.

State police say the troopers were responding to a report of a burglary in progress when the driver lost control due to road conditions.

The vehicle overturned and hit a natural gas line.

Both troopers in the vehicle were taken to ChristianaCare Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

MORE TOP STORIES

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower oxford townshipcar crashpennsylvania state policepolice
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE
Driving Equality law now in effect across Philadelphia
Civil rights leaders rally behind teen after NJ mall fight
Former Yeadon police chief speaks out after being fired
Bucks County man sought in stepfather's death now in custody
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Raw and rainy with wet snow in some areas
Lyft driver shot in Fairmount; suspects sought
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Chernobyl knocked off power grid; 'no critical impact on safety'
Police ID man killed after more than 30 shots fired at vehicle
Phase 2, 3, trial for Pfizer COVID pill begins in kids 6-17
Experts predict gas prices will keep rising: 'It could get pretty bad'
Show More
Philadelphia police officer who shot 12-year-old to be dismissed
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
Ernest Shackleton's Endurance ship found in Antarctica after 107 years
Masks now optional in Philly public, archdiocesan schools
Ukrainians evacuate Kyiv suburbs amid deepening crisis
More TOP STORIES News