PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials are investigating an incident at the parkway that left two police officers injured Monday night.The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on the 2400 block of Spring Garden Street.Police say a Philadelphia officer assigned to highway patrol sustained a graze wound to the head.A second officer assigned to Montgomery County Bomb Squad sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.Both officers were transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and placed in stable condition.