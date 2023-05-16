WATCH LIVE

2 suspects run from scene of car crash following police pursuit in Port Richmond

Police have not yet said why they were pursuing the car or the suspects.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 9:26AM
Two people ran from the scene of a car crash following a police pursuit in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people ran from the scene of a car crash following a police pursuit in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

State police were following the car at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2800 block of Richmond Street when it crashed.

Police said the two suspects inside the car ran from the crash.

K-9 units were called in to search a construction site on Ann Street, but the suspects have not been found.

Police have not yet said why they were pursuing the car or the suspects.

No officers were injured.

