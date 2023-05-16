2 suspects run from scene of car crash following police pursuit in Port Richmond

Two people ran from the scene of a car crash following a police pursuit in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

Police have not yet said why they were pursuing the car or the suspects.

State police were following the car at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2800 block of Richmond Street when it crashed.

Police said the two suspects inside the car ran from the crash.

K-9 units were called in to search a construction site on Ann Street, but the suspects have not been found.

No officers were injured.

