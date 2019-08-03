Police release video of assailants in Spring Garden attack

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police released a surveillance video today of five men who were apparently involved in an aggravated assault last Friday Night.

A 32-year-old man and two friends were walking south in the 600 block of North 17th Street in the Spring Garden section at about 10 p.m.

The assailants came up behind them. They first struck the 32-year-old in the head then attacked the victim's companions.

The attackers then reportedly fled north on 17th Street.

In a written release, the police said if you see the suspects do not approach them but call 911.

If you think you recognize the assailants, you can reach out to the Philadelphia Police by calling 215-686-TIPS (8744)
