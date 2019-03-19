Police: Robber uses two guns to rob Logan business

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police need your help tracking down a robber who used, not one, but two guns to hold-up a Logan business earlier this month.It happened inside a convenience store, along the 4900 block of North Hutchinson Street, back on the morning of March 6.Cameras captured the masked bandit point two guns, one in each hand at the clerk.He got away with about $200 in cash.Fortunately the employee wasn't hurt.If you have any information on the robbery, contact Northwest Detectives.