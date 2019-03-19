Police: Robber uses two guns to rob Logan business

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Robber uses two guns to rob Logan business. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 19, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police need your help tracking down a robber who used, not one, but two guns to hold-up a Logan business earlier this month.

It happened inside a convenience store, along the 4900 block of North Hutchinson Street, back on the morning of March 6.

Cameras captured the masked bandit point two guns, one in each hand at the clerk.

He got away with about $200 in cash.

Fortunately the employee wasn't hurt.

If you have any information on the robbery, contact Northwest Detectives.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
robberygunsarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman attacked with tire iron inside Upper Darby Wawa
Sources: Massive cocaine bust could be largest seizure in Philadelphia
40 years later, police still hope to solve Holly Branagan murder
Dozens of tires slashed in West Philadelphia
Family of Delaware native injured in New Zealand shooting
Phil Martelli out as head coach at St. Joe's
ESPN: Angels, Trout finalizing $430M, 12-year deal
Show More
Father of sick boy who helped kids on Christmas asking for birthday cards
Questlove's plant-based cheesesteaks available at Phils games
'Jack the Ripper' identified through DNA, study claims
Family speaks out after video shows Chester officer hitting woman
Street named in honor of corrections officer killed in Del. inmate riot
More TOP STORIES News