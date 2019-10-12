missing person

Philadelphia police search for 17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old father and his 1-year-old child.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old father and his 1-year-old child.

Police said Mark Smith was last seen at 7 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Fairston Street.

He is described as 5'8, 130 pounds, with a thin build, fair complexion, and brown eyes.

Police said Smith is in the company of his 1-year-old child Kazim Valez.

They could be in the area of the 500 block of Homestead Street, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamissing boymissing childrenmissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Suspect confesses to murder after remains found in storage, D.A. says
Human remains found in Philly; may be tied to missing person case
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
Missing kayaker found dead in New Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Phillie Phanatic pranks groom during first look at bride
Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans collapses
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
Possible measles exposure at Philadelphia International Airport
After suffering a stroke this New Jersey man found a second calling post retirement.
U.S. Marshals in Philly make arrest in Delco attempted robbery
Show More
Pa. police warn parents about THC-laced Halloween candy
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Milder
Teacher on leave after racially-charged altercation with parent
When to watch Charlie Brown Halloween special this month
48 cremated remains found at vacant North Philly funeral home
More TOP STORIES News