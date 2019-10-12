Philadelphia police search for 17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old father and his 1-year-old child.Police said Mark Smith was last seen at 7 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Fairston Street.He is described as 5'8, 130 pounds, with a thin build, fair complexion, and brown eyes.Police said Smith is in the company of his 1-year-old child Kazim Valez.They could be in the area of the 500 block of Homestead Street, police said.Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.