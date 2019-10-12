Philadelphia police search for 17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old father and his 1-year-old child.
Police said Mark Smith was last seen at 7 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Fairston Street.
He is described as 5'8, 130 pounds, with a thin build, fair complexion, and brown eyes.
Police said Smith is in the company of his 1-year-old child Kazim Valez.
They could be in the area of the 500 block of Homestead Street, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.
