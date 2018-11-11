Police search for vehicle that struck and killed a teenage boy in Rhawnhurst

EMBED </>More Videos

Police search for vehicle that struck and killed a teenage boy in Rhawnhurst. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 11, 2018.

RHAWNHURST (WPVI) --
Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a teenage boy then drove off in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was at the scene in the southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard near Faunce Street.

The 17-year-old was run down just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police are looking for a 2007 or 2008 black Chevy Impala.

Investigators say the vehicle is missing a left mirror and left headlight, and should have left-side windshield damage.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newshit and run
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
23 dead in Northern California wildfire
2 injured in crash on Schuylkill Expressway
Cold Saturday night perfect for ice skating in Center City
Police search for suspect who set car on fire in Juniata
Golden Tate prepares to make Birds debut against the Cowboys
West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera
Police search for lottery ticket thieves in Bensalem
Man killed after being struck by 2 hit-and-run vehicles in Tacony
Show More
Young father's 2016 murder remains unsolved
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Man critical after being shot 5 times in Strawberry Mansion
Plane crashes after takeoff at Cape May Airport
Timberwolves agree to trade Jimmy Butler to 76ers
More News