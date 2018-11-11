Police search for vehicle that struck and killed a teenage boy in Rhawnhurst

Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a teenage boy then drove off in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.The Action Cam was at the scene in the southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard near Faunce Street.The 17-year-old was run down just before 1 a.m. Sunday.Police are looking for a 2007 or 2008 black Chevy Impala.Investigators say the vehicle is missing a left mirror and left headlight, and should have left-side windshield damage.------