State police seek truck that severely injured 2 in turnpike accident

EMBED </>More Videos

New details in turnpike crash that injured 2: as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., February 18, 2019

State police have released more details regarding a vehicle of interest in a Turnpike crash that severely injured a woman and child.

Police say a wheel flew off of a tractor-trailer and went through the windshield of a vehicle carrying a family of five.

The truck was seen around 4:30 Friday afternoon on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County.

The trailer's cab had a skull type image decal on the right side of the tractor.

Anyone who has information on the vehicle or crash should call state police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscar accident
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police pursuit leads to shooting, injuries in Allentown
Safety Experts Warn of Dangers at Indoor Trampoline Parks
Delaware AG looking into teen's arrest caught on video
AccuWeather Alert: Messy Winter Storm Wednesday
Voorhees officer leaves $100 tip for pregnant waitress
Montco teen shot in the face in Rhawnhurst home
Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan weaned off ventilator
Police: 4 masked men hold up 7-Eleven
Show More
NJ, Del., among states suing Trump over emergency declaration
Surveillance camera captures sound of South Philly shootout
Piles of garbage fester at Camden apartment complex
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
Brothers told police Smollett was upset threatening letter didn't get enough attention, staged attack
More News