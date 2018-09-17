Robert Coult III

Authorities say a son killed his father in Yeadon, Delaware County then drove his body to Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, where he allegedly dumped the body by the side of the road.The body was found in the 1600 block of Spring Mill Road in the Gladwyne section around 7:26 a.m. Saturday.The victim was identified as 59-year-old Robert Coult Jr. Investigators say he died from blunt force trauma and stab wounds.Robert Coult III, 30, allegedly admitted to killing his father after an argument over money on West Providence Road in Yeadon.Coult III then allegedly told police he placed his father in the front seat of the car, strapped him in, and drove him to Lower Merion.The area was known to them, police say, because the victim liked to kayak in the area.Police say a female roommate with no relationship to the Coults also lived in the home. She got off work late the night of the murder, Police Chief Anthony Paparo said, so she was not present when the killing occured.------