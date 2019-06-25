Police: Suspect captured on video breaking into Philadelphia rectory

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was seen on surveillance breaking into a Philadelphia rectory.

The video was taken early Monday morning outside Saint Martin De Porres rectory in North Philadelphia.

A person living in the rectory called the police when they were awakened by a burglary alarm.

They found a side door broken open and the victim's wallet and keys were missing.

If you recognize the man seen in the video, you're asked to call the police.
