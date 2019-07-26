Police: Suspect fires at witness to Olney car break-in

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A passing driver witnessing a car break-in was suddenly fired upon by one of the suspects, according to Philadelphia police.It happened around 10:05 p.m. Wednesday along the 5400 block of Westford Road.Surveillance video showed the victim slowing down his vehicle to observe the crime taking place, police said.That's when one of the suspects walked into the middle street and fired at the victim.Police said the victim was not struck but his vehicle was hit twice.The armed suspect fled on foot on and was last seen on Westford Road towards Clarkson Street.Police said ballistic evidence recovered at the scene indicates that at least ten shots were fired from a .45 caliper firearm.Anyone with information on the armed suspect or others at the scene should contact police at 215-686-3353/3354.