PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A locked case kept suspects out when they attempted to steal firearms from a Dick's Sporting Goods in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police are searching for those suspects.
It happened early Tuesday morning.
In the video, you can see the suspects break the door and climb in.
They headed straight for the guns but those cases were locked up tight.
The pair quickly ran off the same way they came in.
If you have any information on either crime, please contact the police.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps