Police: Teen shot, killed by relative in Germantown

A family feud led to deadly gunfire in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, police say.It happened inside a home on the 600 block of East Chelten Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.An 18-year-old man was shot twice. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police took a 34-year-old relative into custody.A gun was recovered near the scene.No further details have been released.