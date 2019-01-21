Police: Teen shot, killed by relative in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A family feud led to deadly gunfire in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened inside a home on the 600 block of East Chelten Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

An 18-year-old man was shot twice. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police took a 34-year-old relative into custody.

A gun was recovered near the scene.

No further details have been released.

