Police: Teen shot, killed by relative in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A family feud led to deadly gunfire in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, police say.
It happened inside a home on the 600 block of East Chelten Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
An 18-year-old man was shot twice. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police took a 34-year-old relative into custody.
A gun was recovered near the scene.
No further details have been released.
