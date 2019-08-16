Police: Upper Darby mom left baby in hot car while shopping

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County mother has been charged with leaving her 1-year-old baby unattended inside a hot car while she shopped.Police said 33-year-old Denae Chavous of Upper Darby also resisted arrest when she finally returned to her vehicle Thursday.When officers found the vehicle, they said the baby was in distress.Police said Chavous had been shopping for more than 15 minutes.Bail was set at $30,000 during arraignment.