Police van and car collide in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police van transporting a prisoner collided with a car in the city's Frankford section early Wednesday.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. on the 4600 block of Tacony Street.

The crash sent the van onto the sidewalk and knocked over a traffic light.

Both officers in the van were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with minor injuries. The prisoner was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police said the driver of the car refused treatment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphiladelphia policecrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can
Woman walking home from work killed in hit-and-run
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
AccuWeather: Skies Brighten Wednesday, Winds of Change Thursday
FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump rally, Democratic debate
Biometric screenings coming to Philadelphia airport
Show More
Drexel professor allegedly stole $185K in research grant money
Police: House explosion in Bucks Co. may be result of propane leak
Old City streets closed for weeks due to water main break
South Philly Barbacoa's pop-up fundraiser helps earthquake victims
Bruce Springsteen's son Sam sworn in as Jersey City firefighter
More TOP STORIES News