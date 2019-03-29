Disasters & Accidents

Police: Woman killed in Deptford Twp., NJ crash not wearing seat belt

EMBED <>More Videos

New Jersey State Police says one person is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Gloucester County as reported during Action News at11 on march 26, 2019.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- State police have released the name of a woman killed this week when her car veered off a southern New Jersey highway and struck several trees.

Tiffany Moore was southbound on Route 55 in Deptford Township when she left the highway around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Glassboro woman - who wasn't wearing a seat belt - was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Moore was traveling by herself when the crash occurred. Authorities say no other vehicles were involved.

The accident forced authorities to shut down a stretch of the highway for several hours, causing some traffic delays.

The cause off the crash remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsdeptford townshipnew jersey newsaccident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
DA: Woman killed in Radnor Twp. Wawa was mother of suspect's child
Causes of death released in killings of 5 in Morrisville
One lane open on I-76 WB after truck crash, EB crash clear
South Jersey boy with cerebral palsy throws Opening Day first pitch
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Milder Today
Driver crashes through front of Hatboro salon
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
Show More
Fatal car crash closes portion of Route 41 in Chester County
Temple holds second Mumps vaccine clinic
Man hears yelps, helps rescue puppy from storm drain
Teen gets 55 acceptance letters, $1.3 million in scholarships
DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivery
More TOP STORIES News