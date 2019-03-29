Police: Woman killed in Deptford Twp., NJ crash not wearing seat belt

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- State police have released the name of a woman killed this week when her car veered off a southern New Jersey highway and struck several trees.Tiffany Moore was southbound on Route 55 in Deptford Township when she left the highway around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.The 26-year-old Glassboro woman - who wasn't wearing a seat belt - was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.Moore was traveling by herself when the crash occurred. Authorities say no other vehicles were involved.The accident forced authorities to shut down a stretch of the highway for several hours, causing some traffic delays.The cause off the crash remains under investigation.