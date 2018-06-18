POLITICS

A timeline of Ed Rendell's political career

Rendell and Philadelphia Mayor W. Wilson Goode share smiles at a press conference in 1987.
1944 - Born in New York
1965 - Graduates from University of Pennsylvania

1968 - Receives law degree from Villanova University
1977 - Elected District Attorney of Philadelphia
1981 - Re-elected as District Attorney of Philadelphia
1987 - Runs for Mayor of Philadelphia - loses to W. Wilson Goode
1991 - Runs again and is elected Mayor of Philadelphia. His opponent, Frank Rizzo, died before election day. Rendell defeated replacement Joseph Egan.

1994 - Appears in national political spotlight with New York Times profile entitled: "Mayor on a Roll; Ed Rendell"
1995 - Re-elected as Mayor of Philadelphia, defeating Republican Joe Rocks
2000 - Serves as Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
2002 - Elected Governor of Pennsylvania, defeating Mike Fisher
2006 - Re-elected as Governor of Pennsylvania, defeating Republican, and former football star, Lynn Swann

2011 - Leaves Harrisburg after the maximum two terms. Appears as a political and sports commentator on cable and radio.
2012 - Writes book: A Nation of Wusses
2016 - Serves as Chairman of 2016 Democratic National Convention Host Committee
2018 - Announces 3-year fight with Parkinson's Disease
