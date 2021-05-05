President Biden says Philly sports fans are 'most informed,' 'most obnoxious'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden made some interesting comments about Philadelphia sports fans on Wednesday.He met a woman from Fishtown while visiting a Taqueria in Washington, D.C. in honor of Cinco De Mayo.We all know that Philly fans have a reputation for being passionate, we're glad the president agrees."I married a Philly girl," he says while meeting the Fishtown woman."Philadelphia fans are the most informed and most obnoxious fans in the world. They know everything, you know what I mean? I never disagree with my wife, she's always right. It's kind of a Philly thing," laughed the president.It's worth noting that Biden himself is a big Eagles fan, and has been to many games during his time in office.