Haitian woman awarded U.S. citizenship at 103 years old

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5324053" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 80 year-old Beatrice always had a dream to complete her education in her spare time.

MIAMI, Florida -- A woman has just become a United States citizen at the age of 103.Andrea Joseph was born August 15th, 1915 in Haiti.She arrived in the U.S. about 15 years ago.Her daughter, granddaughter and great-grandnephew helped her celebrate while she holds up her citizenship diploma.Granddaughter, Mildred Ogé said, "We told her that she was going to become a citoyen, which is a citizen in Creole French. She was excited, she was elated, overjoyed, even, that she finally can become a citizen of the United States of America. So it was definitely a great milestone in her life at the age of 103."Joseph's great grand-nephew, Mckenzie Fleurimond is a commissioner for the city of North Miami Beach and is particularly excited to see his great grand-aunt vote next year.