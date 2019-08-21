Former Commissioner Richard Ross says he was not forced out, denies allegations

Ross resigned Tuesday amid allegations that members of his department engaged in sexual harassment and racial and gender discrimination against two women serving in the ranks.
While the lawsuit was a catalyst for his resignation, Ross said it was not the only factor.
Speaking to Action News on Wednesday, Ross said he had "lamented over this for some time now."
He said his 30 years on the job, including more than 14 years with the rank of deputy commissioner or higher, had taken their toll.
"That's a lot in a city like this that's fraught with issues like poverty and gun violence," said Ross.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Corporal Audra McCowan and Patrol Officer Jennifer Allen, claims Ross failed to act when handling cases of sexual harassment.
McCowan claims that Ross' inaction towards her complaints was in retaliation since their alleged two-year affair ended in 2011.
Ross on Wednesday denied any retaliation.
"In 55 years of life, and 30 years of professional life, I have never, ever sought retribution or any negative action against anyone personally or professionally," said Ross. "You know who knows the most? God almighty. He knows what's on my heart."
Also on Wednesday, Kenney responded to questions about Ross' resignation.
Kenney says he spoke to Commissioner Ross after the barricade and officer shooting situation that left six officers wounded last week.
"I asked Ross last week 'Are you okay?' He said 'No, I'm tired,'" said Kenney. "I think he made the right decision for the city and for the department."
He reiterated at several points that Ross reached this decision on his own and that he was not fired.
Kenney has named Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter as acting commissioner while a search is underway for Ross' replacement, however Coulter was also named in the lawsuit.
The mayor said the search for a new commissioner would be both local and national and that during the search input from various sectors of the community would be sought.
"Diversity is a priority in all of what we do," said Kenney. "I am acutely aware that I am a white male... I know that the optics of diversity need to be maintained."
Coulter said her focus now is on violence in the City of Philadelphia.
Coulter said she looks forward to further serving her city but wouldn't say if she would be applying for the commissioner job.
"I have always been honored as a woman and a police officer to serve this city," she said. "I would love to continue serving the city. It is all I can tell you right now."i