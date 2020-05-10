Gov. Tom Wolf: 'Cowardly' counties 'choosing to desert' virus fight

The normally mild-mannered Democrat fired back after several counties declared themselves in open rebellion against his restrictions on businesses and movement, saying local officials who pronounce themselves open for business will pay a steep price.
"To those politicians who decide to cave in to this coronavirus, they need to understand the consequences of their cowardly act," said Wolf, threatening to withhold state and federal funding to counties "that put us all at risk by operating illegally."
Wolf also warned businesses that choose to "follow the whims of local politicians and ignore the law" by reopening in defiance of the shutdown that they risk businesses licenses, certificates of occupancy and other required governmental approvals to operate.
Republican elected officials in a growing number of counties are planning to move on their own to lift some of Wolf's restrictions, including his stay-at-home orders and shutdown of businesses deemed "non-life-sustaining." The counties assert they have enough testing, equipment and hospital capacity to deal with the coronavirus.
"We have heard the pleas of our residents who desire the ability to safely reopen their businesses and safely return to work," said nearly identical letters sent by state lawmakers, county commissioners and others in Lebanon and Schuylkill counties.
Franklin, Lancaster and Dauphin, among other counties, are also indicating they plan to lift pandemic restrictions on their own beginning this week.
President Donald Trump weighed in on the intensifying political fight, tweeting Monday: "The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails."
The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails. The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes. They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020
Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman warned that companies that ignore the shutdown order could be jeopardizing their insurance coverage and putting themselves at risk of having their claims denied.
She said many policies have provisions that exclude coverage stemming from "illegal acts or conduct," and could result in denied claims for property damage, protection from liability and other hazards should a business decide to reopen in violation of Wolf's order.
"It is the duty of every business and resident in Pennsylvania to ensure that they and the public at large are provided with the maximum level of protection afforded by insurance. Any actions that could potentially create coverage gaps are the antitheses of the civil duty required of all residents during these times of emergency," she said in a written statement.
#PressRelease: #Insurance Department Warns of Risks, Increased Liability with Non-Compliance of Business Closure Orders— PA Department of Insurance (@PAInsuranceDept) May 11, 2020
This reminder is offered to all Pennsylvania businesses and residents, regardless of what county they reside. #COVID19
Learn more: https://t.co/ZtlFtKysPC pic.twitter.com/UgMLZJJ8JG
Wolf's plan has divided Pennsylvania into color-coded zones. Those in the red phase, which include the Philadelphia region, has the most restrictions on businesseses and gatherings. Some restrictions are lifted in the yellow phase, while even more are lifted in green.
Parts of the central and western parts of Pennsylvania have recently been moved to or are set to move to the yellow phase.
CASES
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday that there are 543 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 57,154.
The state is reporting an increase of 24 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,731 deaths in Pennsylvania.
There are 231,704 patients who have tested negative to date.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
1% are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;
Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;
26% are aged 50-64; and
28% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,801 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,655 cases among employees, for a total of 13,456 at 540 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,552 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,790 of our total cases are in health care workers.
