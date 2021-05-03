Politics

How long could the COVID-19 virus linger? - Inside Story 5/2/21

By Niki Hawkins
Inside Story: How long could the COVID-19 virus linger?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matt O'Donnell interviews Federal Reserve Philadelphia President Pat Harker.

They discuss the post-COVID economy, the job market, the new emerging workforce, and the debate over 4 year college vs. trade/vocational/apprenticeship training and what successful careers look like in the future.

Matt then welcomes Laura Siminoff, the Dean of Temple's College of Public Health.

She made some interesting comments about how COVID-19 may very well not go away for good to become "endemic," how we might live with the virus like we do with the flu, plus why we can't eradicate the coronavirus like we did polio and smallpox.
