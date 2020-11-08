Kamala Harris: A representation of hope for women of color in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7652010" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The new documentary "Kamala Harris: To Be The First" details her journey of hope from Berkeley to Washington, where she will soon begin a new chapter as the first Black and Asian woman elected vice president of the United States.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Philadelphia erupted at the news of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ascending to the White House, it's a momentous moment for women of color.Kamala Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother and many women in Philadelphia said they never thought they'd see this day."It just paves the way for so much and so many women and people of different ethnicities, backgrounds," said Samantha Johnson of King of Prussia.Beverly Deavens of Old City said Vice President-elect Harris proves that the dream of working hard and achieving your dreams, regardless of race or gender, is still attainable."I don't want to cry so I'll make this brief," said Beverly Deavens of Old City. "It is the hope of every mother, grandmother, great grandmother in my lineage... she is the full embodiment of everything we ever dreamed of and more."Wynnewood resident Judith Navarro, who immigrated from the Philippines, said that this moment shows that the American Dream is alive and well, as Kamala is also the daughter of immigrants."There's opportunity, there's a lot of opportunity to be here in America, even if you're immigrant, you can do whatever you can achieve as long as you work for it," said Navarro.Rather than go to an Ivy League, which is typical of many presidents and vice presidents, Harris attended Howard University, a historically black college. Other HBCU alums said that in and of itself is significant."It's a huge deal in the community and African American communities because there's sometimes a stigma around going to HBCU's, a mindset that by going to an HBCU in this day and age, it's somehow less of an education," said Tarrynn Deavens, who graduated from Hampton University. "I think that with her going to the White House and reaching this level, it's really a major deal because it shows that you are prepared for the world."And on the heels of a year riddled with protests and a country divided, people say Harris represents a time of hope."She represents an idea that we could be better, you know?" said Krishana D. of South Philadelphia. "I also know the reality that it's about social change, it's not about leadership, it's about changing how people are thinking in this country, this neighborhood."