Kamala Harris talks gun violence, COVID-19 in one-on-one interview with Jim Gardner

Harris' visit came just hours after five people were gunned down at a basketball court in the city's Spring Garden section. The crime is the latest act of gun violence that has been ravaging families across the city.
She said gun violence is something we need to focus on as a nation, including the implementation of a smart gun safety law.
"Where you see these high rates of violence, these are also the communities where there's lack of ownership, where there are underfunded public schools, things of that nature. So, all of these things need to happen in addition to making sure that there are the resources to investigate those cases," Harris said.
The two also discussed the importance of Pennsylvania in the upcoming presidential election, and the commitment both she and Joe Biden have to the state.
"Joe Biden and I have a commitment to Pennsylvania from Pittsburgh to Philly," Harris said. "It's going to be about our plan to build back our economy and build back better. That's about the creation of jobs in manufacturing, jobs in the auto industry."
Harris said it is important to address the coronavirus pandemic and create a national testing plan and strategy.
"No one likes wearing a mask," she said. "We don't like to do it, but we do it in the spirit of love thy neighbor."
She said that President Donald Trump has shown a "reckless disregard for human life" in his response to COVID-19.
"This is a moment in time when we need the President of the United States, as the Commander in Chief, to put the health and safety and well-being of the American people first, instead of deliberately misleading the American people," she said.
While in Philadelphia, Harris also attended an event for She Can Win, a movement that supports empowering women in civic leadership, and joined a community conversation with Latino leaders and elected officials.
Harris is the first Black and Indian American woman on a major party presidential ticket.