New Jersey cracks down on distracted drivers

Distracted drivers be warned: police across the Garden State will be looking for you.
Beginning Monday, there will be a "texting while driving" crackdown in the state.
For the next three weeks, officers will target those drivers who talk on handheld cell phones or text while behind the wheel.
Officials say that distracted driving was a contributing factor in 53 percent of crashes in the state of New Jersey in 2016.
