New Jersey election: Van Drew, Kennedy race too close to call

UPPER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A race for New Jersey's 2nd congressional district seat is still too close to call.Incumbent Rep. Jeff Van Drew is leading Democrat Amy Kennedy by 4 points with 69% precincts reporting.Van Drew gained national attention when he abandoned the Democratic Party in December and became a Republican, saying he couldn't support impeachment of the president.He pledged his "undying support" to Trump during an Oval Office meeting and in January hosted the president in Wildwood for a rally.That was before the COVID-19 outbreak. Since then, Van Drew has been locked in a tight race against Kennedy, a former public school teacher.She's also the spouse of former Democratic Rep. Patrick Kennedy, son of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy.Speaking to supporting on Tuesday night, Van Drew claimed victory.Kennedy said she is waiting for all the votes to be tallied."As you all know, the polls closed almost two hours ago, and ballots are still being counted. I have said from the beginning of this campaign that it is important that every vote be counted and every voice heard and as we expected, it looks like that process will continue beyond tonight," she said in a statement.On Tuesday, at Upper Township's polling place, we found people casting their votes or dropping off their mail-in ballots. We even found opposing votes from the same household."I just don't trust the Democrats. I don't at all," said Donna Craig."We live in the same house and I voted for Biden," added Linda Moore.They also had opposing votes for Van Drew and Kennedy. The second district is known for its political surprises."It has gone for Republican and Democrat US senators...so, it's a true swing district," said John Froonjian the director of William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.A poll released last week by Stockton shows the race in a dead heat.Some voters are not willing to risk change."I just think things in the township are fine. So rather than being unsure of how things will go in the future, things are ok," said Amanda McLaughlin.