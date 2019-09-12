Politics

New Jersey governor creates panel to probe vaping health concerns

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order establishing a task force to come up with recommendations on vaping amid a nationwide scare over severe lung illness and deaths tied to electronic cigarettes.

Murphy signed the order Thursday and announced it alongside officials including the state Senate president and Assembly Speaker. All three are Democrats.

Murphy urged all residents not to vape.

The order comes a day after Republican President Donald Trump said the federal government would ban thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state officials have been investigating an outbreak that materialized in the Midwest in July.

Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury. Six deaths have been reported, all adults and at least some with pre-existing lung problems.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest suspect wanted in multiple attempted abductions
Video shows men placing mail bins on Philadelphia street
AccuWeather: Warm and humid, thunderstorms today
Man indicted for killing Willingboro grandmother, grandson
Former Philadelphia city employee indicted in corruption case
Pursuit ends with crash involving police vehicle in Chester, Pa.
Small plane crashes into vehicle on Maryland highway
Show More
Couple sues fertility clinic, says wrong sperm used to conceive baby
Democratic presidential candidates face pivotal debate night
Man seen on video wanted in South Philly burglary
Man accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs in Chester County
AG Shapiro files suit against Sackler family for role in opioid crisis
More TOP STORIES News