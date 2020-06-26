Philadelphia City Council approves $4.8 billion budget in 14-3 vote

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council approved a $4.8 billion spending plan in a 14-3 vote on Thursday.
The budget includes a $33 million reduction in funding previously earmarked for the police.
The police budget approved by Council still calls for these reforms:
-Body cameras for police officers
-Implicit bias training for police
-Mental health professionals for police-assisted diversion
-Equity Manager for the police force
-Transfer funding for crossing guards ($12.3 million) and public safety enforcement officers ($1.9 million) to Managing Director's Office (MDO)
-A Deputy Inspector General for police-related investigations (in OIG)
-Fund a Police Oversight Commission ($400,000 to MDO)
-Additional funding for the Public Defender ($1.2 million)
Roughly $25 million of the budget will address healthcare needs, healthier food options, affordable housing, anti-poverty efforts, job training and other measures.
The budget will also fund $1.35 million for the arts in Philadelphia.
City Council unanimously passed the Essential Workers Protection Act Thursday. The legislation protects city employees who speak out about unsafe work conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to sign the bill into law.
