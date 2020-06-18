Budget deal cuts Philly Police & Fire funding while increasing spending on housing & education

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council and Mayor Jim Kenney reached a deal on a budget for the 2021 fiscal year late Wednesday night.The $4.9 billion spending plan calls for cuts to the police and fire departments and increases to arts, culture, education and housing.The city had originally projected a $649 million shortfall because of reduced income and spending related to fighting Covid-19.That number grew to a projected $749 million shortfall.The mayor thanked members of city council for reaching the deal and said this was the most difficult budget process he's experienced.Mayor Kenney said, "It is extremely disappointing that at this time we are not able to move forward with some of the crucial investments I proposed back in March, before the pandemic and resulting economic downtown were felt in Philadelphia. And it pains me that this budget reduces some City services and eliminates hundreds of jobs. Still, we have prioritized core services, protected our most vulnerable residents, and maintained our financial flexibility to enable a quick rebound."The deal calls for a $33.3 million cut in funding to the Philadelphia Police Department, which would bring it below funding for the current year.The reduction in spending also calls for reforms within the department that include: Body cameras for officers, bias training, engaging mental health professionals for police-assisted diversion and an equity manager for the police force.In addition, $400,000 will be spent to create a police oversight commission, and additional funds for public defenders.The Philadelphia Fire Department will have its budget cut by $5.8 million.That would bring the department's budget to this year's level.The wage tax for non-residents will increase to 3.5019% for a one year period, and will not seek a reduction in wage taxes for residents.The city says that increase would come to about $1 per paycheck for someone making $50,000/year.The parking tax will rise from 22.5% to 25% for one year.A committee will be created with the goal of reducing the city's parking tax to 17% in 2022.The proposed budget does call for spending increases.The 'New Normal Budget Act' would set aside $25M to address disparities that came to forefront during the unrest that followed the death of George Floyd.City officials want to use that money for health care, affordable housing, anti-poverty efforts, job training and more.$20 million would be invested into the 'Housing Trust Fund.'$1.45 million would be set aside for adult education.$1.35 million that was slated for elimination would be restored to the city's Cultural Fund and African-American Museum.$825,000 in funding would be earmarked for criminal justice reform, specifically for re-entry services.City Council president Darrell Clarke said, "We cannot go back to that old normal,we need to create a 'New Normal' and address these disparities head on. I believe this budget is an important start towards doing that."