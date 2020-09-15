primary election

Vote 2020: Primary Day in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The polls are open for the Delaware primary elections.

They are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Mail-in ballots must be received by that time to be counted.

RELATED: Voting machines on the move: Delaware gets ready for primary elections
Delaware is getting ready for its primary elections next week.



Key races include re-election bids by Governor John Carney and Senator Chris Coons.

Both Democrats are facing challengers in their party.

Republicans will have a choice among six candidates for governor, and two each for Senate and House of Representatives.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill voted early in the Delaware primary because he'll be campaigning in Florida on Tuesday.

For more information: The primary and find your polling place.
