Vote 2020: Primary Day in Delaware

They are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Mail-in ballots must be received by that time to be counted.
Key races include re-election bids by Governor John Carney and Senator Chris Coons.
Both Democrats are facing challengers in their party.
Republicans will have a choice among six candidates for governor, and two each for Senate and House of Representatives.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill voted early in the Delaware primary because he'll be campaigning in Florida on Tuesday.
