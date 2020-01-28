Politics

Supporters line up ahead of Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey

By
WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Thousands of supporters lined up Tuesday ahead of President Donald Trump's 'Keep America Great' campaign rally at the Jersey Shore.

The City of Wildwood is preparing for a large number of visitors and adding security. Mayor Pete Byron said he expects tens of thousands of people to show up for the scheduled event.

Chopper 6 was overhead as a massive crowd gathered, some with tents, lawn chairs, sleeping bags and snacks outside of the Wildwoods Convention Center on the 4500 block of the Boardwalk.

By lunchtime, the line stretched down the street. Another group gathered on a nearby baseball field where a large monitor had been set up for viewing.

Chopper 6 over Wildwood, New Jersey hours before President Trump's rally.



Some supporters will likely be turned away as the Wildwoods Convention Center only holds 7,500 people.



The rally will take place in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew.

Van Drew switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP in December 2019 and pledged his 'undying support' to President Trump.

The rally is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Road closures near Wildwood Convention Center



Wildwood police said traffic signals will be returned to their regular cycles from Monday morning through Wednesday morning. In the off-season, traffic signals blink in the Wildwoods.

Police said to expect rolling closures on the Garden State Parkway as the President's motorcade arrives and departs Tuesday night.

Police also announced that Wildwood Beach will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians during the rally. Anyone walking or driving on the beach during this time will face questioning from federal authorities.
