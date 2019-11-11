Breaking down 2019 Election local results

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5690243" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Republicans have their sights set on New Jersey assembly, and more violence, this time a 10-year-old.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5690184" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The panel offers its stories of the week.

Democrats enjoyed a Blue Wave in the Pennsylvania Suburbs and made gains in several national races. The panel breaks down the results from Tuesday's election and what it means going forward.In Delaware County, Dems took five seats on the council, which was all-Republican since the Civil War; judgeships and D.A. role. In Buck County, two Dems landed on the Board of Commissions.: It's been 100 years since a third-party candidate won a City Council seat as Kendra Brookes Working Families Parties just did! Mayor Jim Kenney sails to a victory.Results still being finalized, but Republicans win several embattled South Jersey legislative Districts.Elsewhere, yet another child shot, this time a 10-year-old was the victim of a drive-by shooting just hours after the mayor lays out his plans to curb gun violence. Will the plan make a difference?Tamala Edwards is joined by this week's panel: Attorney George Burrell, Radio talk show host Dom Giordano, Attorney Ajay Raju and GOP strategist Alison Young.