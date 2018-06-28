MINIMUM WAGE

Governor Wolf boosts minimum wage again for state employees

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Gov. Tom Wolf is raising the minimum wage for the second time for Pennsylvania government employees and contractors under his jurisdiction.

Wolf on Thursday signed an executive order increasing it to $12 an hour starting Sunday. It orders an annual boost of 50 cents-an-hour until it reaches $15 in 2024.

The administration did not immediately say how many employees it could affect. Wolf raised the minimum wage to $10.15 in 2016, benefiting a few hundred state employees.

Wolf's term ends in January and ensuing governors could reverse the order. Wolf is seeking a second term against Republican Scott Wagner in November's election.

Pennsylvania wages are set at the decade-old federal minimum of $7.25 an hour, like 20 other states, and the Republican-controlled Legislature has rejected Wolf's overtures to raise it.

Related Topics:
politicspennsylvania newsminimum wage
