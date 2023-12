Delaware, New Jersey to see minimum wage increases on January 1

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On January 1, 2024, millions of Americans will get some extra income to help manage the increases and pay their bills.

The minimum wage will go up in 22 states, including in Delaware and New Jersey.

In the Garden State, it will go up to $15.13 and Delaware workers will get $13.25.

The minimum wage in Pennsylvania is $7.25.

