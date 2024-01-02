WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Minimum wage goes up in New Jersey and Delaware for 2024, but no change in Pennsylvania

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 2, 2024 4:13AM
Minimum wage goes up in New Jersey and Delaware for 2024, but no change in Pennsylvania
Minimum wage goes up in New Jersey and Delaware for 2024, but no change in Pennsylvania
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The New Year brings a bump in pay for thousands of workers across New Jersey and Delaware.

As of January 1, 2024, New Jersey's minimum wage went up from $14.13 per hour to $15.13 per hour.

In Delaware, the minimum wage went up from $11.75 per hour to $13.25 per hour. It will go up again in 2025 to $15 per hour.

There will be no such hike for Pennsylvania workers in 2024.

The minimum wage in the Keystone State remains at the federal level of $7.25 per hour.

Here are details about more new laws going into effect Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW