Minimum wage goes up in New Jersey and Delaware for 2024, but no change in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The New Year brings a bump in pay for thousands of workers across New Jersey and Delaware.
As of January 1, 2024, New Jersey's minimum wage went up from $14.13 per hour to $15.13 per hour.
In Delaware, the minimum wage went up from $11.75 per hour to $13.25 per hour. It will go up again in 2025 to $15 per hour.
There will be no such hike for Pennsylvania workers in 2024.
The minimum wage in the Keystone State remains at the federal level of $7.25 per hour.
Here are details about more new laws going into effect Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.