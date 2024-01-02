Minimum wage goes up in New Jersey and Delaware for 2024, but no change in Pennsylvania

Minimum wage goes up in New Jersey and Delaware for 2024, but no change in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The New Year brings a bump in pay for thousands of workers across New Jersey and Delaware.

As of January 1, 2024, New Jersey's minimum wage went up from $14.13 per hour to $15.13 per hour.

In Delaware, the minimum wage went up from $11.75 per hour to $13.25 per hour. It will go up again in 2025 to $15 per hour.

There will be no such hike for Pennsylvania workers in 2024.

The minimum wage in the Keystone State remains at the federal level of $7.25 per hour.

