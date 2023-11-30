Porch pirate arrested in New Castle County after caught on doorbell camera video stealing packages

WATCH LIVE

Thursday, November 30, 2023 4:05PM
NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- New Castle County police are urging people to be cautious with gifts and packages this holiday season after arresting a package thief.

Michael McKamey, 58, of Newark, is accused of stealing packages in the communities of Bellemoor and Maryland Park Apartments last week.

Police say doorbell camera video was crucial in catching the suspect.

Police also offered some tips to avoid porch pirates. They recommend using Amazon lockers, in-store pickup options, a trusted neighbor or having your package delivered to your work.

You should also monitor package tracking numbers and require a signature.

