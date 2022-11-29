How to avoid porch pirates this holiday shopping season

Security.org says last year roughly 49 million Americans had a package stolen.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With online Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, come packages to your doorstep. But all too often those packages never make it into your hands thanks to porch pirates.

Now neighbors and local businesses are getting creative in order to actually receive what they've purchased.

"My next-door neighbor is missing a lot of stuff," says Isaac Sanders.

That's why he uses the Amazon fulfillment boxes inside Whole Foods grocery store.

'Tis the season of holiday shopping and well, package theft. That's when the frustration cycle ensues.

"I'm like, 'You didn't get anything good so now when you open that box, you're gonna see that it's you can't even sell it,'" said one victim.

Security.org says last year some 49 million Americans had a package stolen.

At Northern Liberties Mailbox Store, they've heard it all from their customers.

"Recently someone made off with 40 pounds of cat litter from their porch. So I don't know who is running around with a 40-pound box," said employee, Alli Elkin.

The shopping season means a packed house at Northern Liberties Mailbox Store.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it's five or six times the normal volume during the holiday season," said Warren.

If you'd rather have a secure package box at home, Adam Smith has just launched Bradford Mailbox.

"I decided that I could solve a problem that I could fix with the skills that I have," said Smith.

Manufactured in Lancaster County, assembled in Philadephia and constructed of American-made steel and locks, the boxes can hold multiple shoe-box size packages. They are drilled directly into the front wall.

"It's really a passive way to prevent package theft. Really package theft is a crime of convenience," said Smith.

