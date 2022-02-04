Wolf expected to announce multimillion-dollar investment at Port of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shipping issues will be the focus of a visit to Philadelphia by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.
Wolf is expected to announce a multimillion-dollar investment at the Port of Philadelphia on Friday morning.
He will be joined by lawmakers at the Packer Avenue Terminal on South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.
In a statement previewing his visit, the governor's office says he will announce the investment to "continue modernization efforts, improving regional economic stability to further benefit the commonwealth."
During the height of the supply chain crisis, especially near the holidays, major retailers were chartering their smaller ships in Philadelphia to try to keep up with the demand.
